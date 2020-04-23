Isaac Wilson "Ike" Moser, 66, of North Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 14, 1953, in Forsyth County, N.C., to Woodrow "Shorty" and Sallie Adkins Moser.
While at Wilkes Senior Village, he enjoyed making crosses and art out of ice cream sticks and clothes pins for other residents and staff; and singing in the choir.
Isaac was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Rebecca Moser and Rachel White.
Survivors include his wife, Emma Haga Moser of the home; daughter, Amber Moser of Zebulon; son, Adam Moser of the home; grandchildren, Andrew Beacom II of the home, Alex Beacom of Zebulon, Avery Wilcox of North Wilkesboro, N.C.; honorary grandson, Jared Walker of North Wilkesboro, N.C.; brothers, Jacob Moser and spouse, Mary of Walkertown, Daniel Moser of Mount Airy, N.C.; special niece, Samantha Smith and spouse, Patrick of Galax, Va.; and special nephew, Kenneth Aman and spouse, Darlene of Mount Airy, N.C.
Special love and thanks to the staff, residents, and families of Villages of Wilkes Skilled Care.
Moser lay in state at Miller Funeral Service from 1 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Graveside service will be private.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wilkes County , 640 Mulberry Mill Road, North Wilkesboro, N.C. 28659.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro, N.C., is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020