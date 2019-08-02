Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Austinville to the late Estel and Ellen King Freeman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Groce.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Larry and Susan Keith of Dugspur, Debra and Craig Hopkins of Clemmons, N.C., Jeffrey and Tracey Keith of Woodlawn, and Tom Groce of Wytheville; sisters, Alma Alderman of Hillsville and Treva Hawks of Mount Airy, N.C.; brother, Glen Freeman of Laurel Fork; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.

A graveside service with burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery at noon with Wilma Dalton officiating.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Iva Lavern Groce, 81, of Hillsville, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.She was born in Austinville to the late Estel and Ellen King Freeman.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Groce.Survivors include her children and spouses, Larry and Susan Keith of Dugspur, Debra and Craig Hopkins of Clemmons, N.C., Jeffrey and Tracey Keith of Woodlawn, and Tom Groce of Wytheville; sisters, Alma Alderman of Hillsville and Treva Hawks of Mount Airy, N.C.; brother, Glen Freeman of Laurel Fork; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.A graveside service with burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery at noon with Wilma Dalton officiating.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close