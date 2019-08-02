Iva Lavern Groce, 81, of Hillsville, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born in Austinville to the late Estel and Ellen King Freeman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Groce.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Larry and Susan Keith of Dugspur, Debra and Craig Hopkins of Clemmons, N.C., Jeffrey and Tracey Keith of Woodlawn, and Tom Groce of Wytheville; sisters, Alma Alderman of Hillsville and Treva Hawks of Mount Airy, N.C.; brother, Glen Freeman of Laurel Fork; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
A graveside service with burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery at noon with Wilma Dalton officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019