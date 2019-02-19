Ivan F. Fender, 89, of Paxton, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Paxton.
A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells, Paxton with Dan Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton with military honors.
Visitation will be Friday prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was born April 16, 1929, in Independence, the son of Grover and Mallie Farmer Fender.
He married Elizabeth Boyer on May 4, 1962, in Bridle Creek, Va. She preceded him in death March 3, 2012.
Survivors include two daughters, Frances Castellana of Raleigh, N.C., and Kathy (Danny) Moore of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; one daughter-in-law, Billie Kennedy of Rantoul; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Irene Halsey of Independence, Va.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials may be made to Gibson City Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019