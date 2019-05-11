Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Grayson County on Nov. 30, 1947, to Wesley Randolph and Gloria Virginia Reynolds Leonard.

Survivors include a daughter, Janice Lynn Leonard of Pearisburg; two grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda Shupe of Madison, N.C., Bobbie and David Shupe and Robin and Lynn Shupe, all of Fries; brothers and sister-in-law, David Leonard of Fries and Kenneth and Gina Young of Fancy Gap; several nieces and nephews; and two uncles.

A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Atkins Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Ray Lynch and the Rev. Bill Shupe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

