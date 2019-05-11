J. W. Leonard (1947 - 2019)
J.W. Leonard, 71, of Fries, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Grayson County on Nov. 30, 1947, to Wesley Randolph and Gloria Virginia Reynolds Leonard.
Survivors include a daughter, Janice Lynn Leonard of Pearisburg; two grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda Shupe of Madison, N.C., Bobbie and David Shupe and Robin and Lynn Shupe, all of Fries; brothers and sister-in-law, David Leonard of Fries and Kenneth and Gina Young of Fancy Gap; several nieces and nephews; and two uncles.
A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Atkins Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Ray Lynch and the Rev. Bill Shupe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
