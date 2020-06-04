Jackie E. Shirley, 84, of Galax, Va., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.

Shirley was born Feb. 14, 1936, at Roderfield, W.Va., to the late Jesse Shirley and Rhoda King Shirley.

In addition to his parents, Jackie was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Shirley and Cecil Shirley; and three sisters, Martha Lester, Gaynell Shirley and Helen Shirley.

Survivors include his wife, Daisy Irene Cooper Shirley of Galax, Va.; daughter, Pat Lewis of Woodlawn, Va.; three grandchildren, David (Amy) Blevins, Melissa (Mikey) Dishman and Ashley (Brad) Ashley; and five great-grandchildren, Katelyn Blevins, Autumn Blevins, Hunter Lewis, Axtin Ashley and Kaden Ashley; two sisters, Mary Gibson of Charlottesville, Va., and Linda Rasnick of Galax, Va., and special caregiver, Tricia Warrick.

Visitation was Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Family Worship Center, Bradshaw, W.Va., after 6 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the church with Charlie Rose and Johnny Cooper officiating. Burial followed at the J.M. Cooper Cemetery, Rock Ridge, W.Va.

Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., Elkhorn City, Ky., is serving the family.

