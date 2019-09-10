Jackie Walter Horton, 82, of Fancy Gap, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1936, to the late Ellis Wise Horton and Margaret Cassell Horton in Carroll County.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Beamer Horton of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra H. Marshall and Zane; son and daughter-in-law, Billy W. Horton and Kathryn, all of Fancy Gap; sister, Lucy Neff of Galax; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral was held Sept. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wendell Horton and the Rev. Bryan Horton officiating. Interment was in the Gladesboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019