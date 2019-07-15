Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on Feb. 19, 1942, in Grayson County, to Hobert and Mollie Carrico Hines.

Survivors include his wife, Edna Osborne Hines of Fries; daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Bobby Edwards of Galax, Rhonda and Todd Wolford of Woodlawn, Jennifer Williams of Woodlawn and Tina and Eric Rose of Fries; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Cyndy Hines of Elkton, Chuck Hines of Galax, James Allen Hines Jr. of Fries and Jason and Amber Hines of Independence; a step-son Freddie Hancock of Welcome, N.C.; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Hines of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at noon in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Olinger and the Rev. Gloria Lancaster Rhudy officiating. Burial will follow in the Providence Cemetery in Fries. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at Vaughan Guynn Funeral Home.

