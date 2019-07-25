Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Graveside service 11:00 AM Woodlawn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

James Anderson Bobbitt, better known as "Smokey," passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home.

Smokey was born on May 7, 1956, to Charles "Jack" and Linda H. Bobbitt.

Survivors include his mother, Linda H. Bobbitt of Woodlawn, Va.; his children and grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy and David Lineberry of Hillsville, Va., Cynthia and Lynn Myers of East Bend, N.C., and Jackie Bartlett of Galax, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Karen Bobbitt of Woodlawn, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Smokey was preceded in death by his father, Jack Bobbitt; his dear friend and employer of more than twenty years, Christine Kegley Crockett, owner of Kegley's miniature horses; and his beloved grandparents, Gleaves and Birdie Harmon.

Smokey loved being around horses and was known for his skill with them. He was a member of the rodeo in Oklahoma. He was a "bull rider" and never met a horse that he could not ride. Smokey loved the Carroll County wagon train and was a faithful participant for many years. Smokey loved dogs and was able to train them to respond to his commands. He was a "horse and dog whisperer."

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Smokey loved children and always had a dollar and candy for them.

Smokey was one of a kind and dearly loved by his family.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

