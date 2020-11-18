Or Copy this URL to Share

James Andrew Newman, 81, of Ivanhoe, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital.He was born in Carroll County on March 2,1939, to Boyd and Ocie Burchett Newman.Survivors include his daughter, Tina Newman of Fries; sons, James Hodges of Ivanhoe and Jeff Newman of Fries; sister, Peggy Gause of Roanoke; adoptive son, Mitch Sylvester; step-son, Christopher Kelly; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and ex-wife, Olivia Kelly.A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

