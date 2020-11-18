1/
James Andrew Newman
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
James Andrew Newman, 81, of Ivanhoe, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital.
He was born in Carroll County on March 2,1939, to Boyd and Ocie Burchett Newman.
Survivors include his daughter, Tina Newman of Fries; sons, James Hodges of Ivanhoe and Jeff Newman of Fries; sister, Peggy Gause of Roanoke; adoptive son, Mitch Sylvester; step-son, Christopher Kelly; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and ex-wife, Olivia Kelly.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Monta Vista Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
