James Arthur Disbrow, 77, of Culpeper, Va., and Galax, Va., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home in Galax.
Disbrow was born in Bremerton, Wash., on April 5, 1943, to Howard Disbrow and Mildred Christine Peterson Disbrow.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Disbrow of Culpeper Va.; children and their spouses, David James Disbrow of Culpeper, Va., Adam Martin and Heather Leigh Disbrow of Charlottesville, Va., Julia Marie and Christopher Starks of Charlottesville Va.; his children from a previous marriage and their spouses, Diana Livesay Watson and Paul Watson and Aiyana Minaksi; grandchildren, Illiana Disbrow, Sophia Disbrow, Delia Disbrow, Emilia Starks, Cameron Watson, Brendon Watson, Katherine Watson, Kent Ehrman and Genevieve Ehrman; adopted daughter, Cortney Allen; his room mate, Scott Peterson; his god-children, John Scott and Kathy Scott Whisman; and many "adopted" sons and daughters, nieces and nephews too numerous to name.
Jim travelled far and wide on this earth.
He served his country during the Vietnam War through NOAA.
Jim was also a civil servant for 45 years, ending his career in the U.S. Government with the Dept. of Energy.
His creativity was demonstrated in multiple artistic ways as evidenced by his works throughout his life.
He brought peace and comfort to many through his Native American flute playing.
Always the philanthrophist, Jim was ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was Santa Claus at Christmas and Long Haired Flute Playing Gnome till the end.
He was loved by many.
His body will be cremated and the family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Chestnut Creek School of the Arts, 100 North Main Street Galax, Va. 24333.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020