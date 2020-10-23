Or Copy this URL to Share

James Clinton Huff, 78, of Woodlawn, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home.He was born in Carroll County to the late Olen Denny and Maize Green Ayers Huff.Survivors include his wife, Ida Jean Huff; daughters and son-in-law, Sherry and Emerson Halsey and Debbie Foley; sister, Lois Branscome; and three grandchildren.A funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Heath Banks Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.