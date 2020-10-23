1/
James Clinton Huff
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Clinton Huff, 78, of Woodlawn, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Olen Denny and Maize Green Ayers Huff.
Survivors include his wife, Ida Jean Huff; daughters and son-in-law, Sherry and Emerson Halsey and Debbie Foley; sister, Lois Branscome; and three grandchildren.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Heath Banks Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved