James Daniel Vass, 101, of Fancy Gap, Va., passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Blanche Stockner Vass; daughter, Patty Vass; sister, Selma Angel; brothers, Golden Vass and Lester Vass; and step-son, Charles Eades
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca E. Vass of the home; daughter, Laura Jean Sentman of Water Park, Fla.; grandsons and spouses, Mark Sentman and Greg and Sarah Sentman; great-grandchildren, Cavin Sentman and Daniel Sentman; and granddaughter, Cindy Sentman.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, with Pastor John Leek officiating. Burial followed in the Good Hope Cemetery. The family received friends at the church on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Hope Cemetery. Make donations payable to Lucella Lewis, Treasurer, 2032 Crooked Oak Road, Hillsville, Va, 24343.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Vass family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019