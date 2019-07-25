James Davis Collins, 65, of Galax, died Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born in Galax on Aug. 11, 1953, to Walter Davis and Betty Sue Johnson Collins.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Bowman; his wife, Joyce Savage Collins; daughter, Christy Thomas; step-daughter, Tammy Graham; sons-in-law, Chris Thomas and Thomas Graham; and a step-granddaughter, all are of Galax.
A funeral service was held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Billy Redd and Pastor Roger Redd officiating. Burial followed in the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019