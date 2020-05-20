James Franklin Walker, 53, of Galax, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home.
Walker was born in Galax on May 30, 1966, to James Nelson and Arbara Della Isom Walker.
Survivors include his father, James Walker of Galax; his wife, Bonnie Sue Walker of Galax; and sister, Lisa Walker of Galax.
A graveside service will be held in the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery with Pastor J.R. Bowers officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette on May 13, 2020