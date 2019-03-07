James Henry Norman (1930 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry to hear about James. His mother and my..."
    - Mamie Teague
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. May God..."
    - Mandy Combs Beasley
  • "I am so sorry to hear about James, he reminded me of my..."
    - Rebecca Muncy
  • "Sympathy & prayers to the family. So sorry for your..."
    - RUBY WALKER
  • "Amanda, my sincere sympathy in the loss of your..."
    - Ginger Goolsby

James Henry Norman, 89, of 474 Edmonds Road, Galax, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Galax Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Galax. 
He was born Feb. 20, 1930, to Jessie Robert and Sylvia Ann Adams Norman in North Carolina. 
He was the widower of Jean Norman and Ruby Norman. 
Survivors include two daughters and spouses, Debi and Jason Stacy of Kernersville, N.C., and Lisa and Michael Burcham of Fries, Va.; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Norman of Elon, N.C.; step-daughters, Pamela and David Bourne of Ennis, N.C., and Debbie Grimes of Galax, Va.; sister, Florence Flowers of Tazewell, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua Tench, Amanda Taylor, Jessica Stacy and Marilyn Burcham; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Elvis Poole.  The family eceived friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.  Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.
Funeral Home
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details