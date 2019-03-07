James Henry Norman, 89, of 474 Edmonds Road, Galax, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Galax Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Galax.
He was born Feb. 20, 1930, to Jessie Robert and Sylvia Ann Adams Norman in North Carolina.
He was the widower of Jean Norman and Ruby Norman.
Survivors include two daughters and spouses, Debi and Jason Stacy of Kernersville, N.C., and Lisa and Michael Burcham of Fries, Va.; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Norman of Elon, N.C.; step-daughters, Pamela and David Bourne of Ennis, N.C., and Debbie Grimes of Galax, Va.; sister, Florence Flowers of Tazewell, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua Tench, Amanda Taylor, Jessica Stacy and Marilyn Burcham; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Elvis Poole. The family eceived friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019