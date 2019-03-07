Obituary Guest Book View Sign



He was born Feb. 20, 1930, to Jessie Robert and Sylvia Ann Adams Norman in North Carolina.

He was the widower of Jean Norman and Ruby Norman.

Survivors include two daughters and spouses, Debi and Jason Stacy of Kernersville, N.C., and Lisa and Michael Burcham of Fries, Va.; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Norman of Elon, N.C.; step-daughters, Pamela and David Bourne of Ennis, N.C., and Debbie Grimes of Galax, Va.; sister, Florence Flowers of Tazewell, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua Tench, Amanda Taylor, Jessica Stacy and Marilyn Burcham; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Elvis Poole. The family eceived friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.



James Henry Norman, 89, of 474 Edmonds Road, Galax, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Galax Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Galax.He was born Feb. 20, 1930, to Jessie Robert and Sylvia Ann Adams Norman in North Carolina.He was the widower of Jean Norman and Ruby Norman.Survivors include two daughters and spouses, Debi and Jason Stacy of Kernersville, N.C., and Lisa and Michael Burcham of Fries, Va.; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Norman of Elon, N.C.; step-daughters, Pamela and David Bourne of Ennis, N.C., and Debbie Grimes of Galax, Va.; sister, Florence Flowers of Tazewell, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua Tench, Amanda Taylor, Jessica Stacy and Marilyn Burcham; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services were conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Elvis Poole. The family eceived friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family. Funeral Home Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306

Independence , VA 24348

276-773-2521 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close