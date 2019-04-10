James (Jimmy) Eugene Akers, better known as, Jimmy Akers, 77, of Fries, died Friday, April 5, 2019, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born in Grayson County on May 10, 1941, to the late James Paris and Donna Mae Williams Akers.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Patton Akers; daughters and sons-in-law, Gina and Steve Burris and Mitzi and Randy Shinault, all of Fries; five grandchildren and spouse; a great-grandson; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Gloria Akers of Fries; brother-in-law, Harris Shupe of Fries; several nieces and nephews; and friend, Howard Meadows.
A funeral was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Liberty Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Burnett officiating. Burial followed in the Liberty Hill Cemetery.
