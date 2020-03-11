James L. Prather, 90, of Galax, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Beckley, W.Va., on Feb. 5, 1930, to Roy and Lucy Prather.
Survivors include his wife, Erma B. Prather of Galax; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Carol Prather of Washington State and Larry and Debra Prather of Beckley, W.Va.; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends today, Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Galax Church of God of Prophecy. A funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Titus Anderson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Grayson VFW Post 7726. Burial will be held Thursday in the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, W.Va., at noon.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020