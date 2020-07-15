Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Grayson County on April 2, 1933, to William Austin and Alma Phipps Wilson.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Eddie G. and Cindy Wilson of Galax; two sisters, Frances Anders of Fries and Violet Dalton of Galax; four brothers, Ray Wilson, Lewis Wilson and Doc Wilson, all of Fries and Lacey Wilson of Marion and Harley Wilson of Galax; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a niece and great-niece.

A graveside service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Fries Cemetery with the Rev. James Cowley officiating.

Military rites will be conducted by the Grayson VFW Post 7726.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

