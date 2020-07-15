1/
James Marion Wilson
1933 - 2020
James Marion Wilson, 87, of Galax, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Grayson County on April 2, 1933, to William Austin and Alma Phipps Wilson.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Eddie G. and Cindy Wilson of Galax; two sisters, Frances Anders of Fries and Violet Dalton of Galax; four brothers, Ray Wilson, Lewis Wilson and Doc Wilson, all of Fries and Lacey Wilson of Marion and Harley Wilson of Galax; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a niece and great-niece.
A graveside service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Fries Cemetery with the Rev. James Cowley officiating.
Military rites will be conducted by the Grayson VFW Post 7726.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
