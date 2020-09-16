Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family



He was born in Galax on Aug. 6, 1957, to Floyd Edward and Phyllis Rebecca Galyean Leonard.

Survivors include his wife, Shelby Jones Leonard of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Timmy Leath of Hillsville; sons and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Angie Leonard and Paden Leonard; brother and sister-in-law, Dixie and Mimi Leonard, all of Galax; seven grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Leonard Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Houston officiating.

Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required at the visitation and graveside service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

James Mitchell "Mitch" Leonard, 63, of Galax, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.He was born in Galax on Aug. 6, 1957, to Floyd Edward and Phyllis Rebecca Galyean Leonard.Survivors include his wife, Shelby Jones Leonard of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Timmy Leath of Hillsville; sons and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Angie Leonard and Paden Leonard; brother and sister-in-law, Dixie and Mimi Leonard, all of Galax; seven grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.A graveside service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Leonard Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Houston officiating.Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required at the visitation and graveside service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store