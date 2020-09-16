1/
James Mitchell “Mitch” Leonard
1957 - 2020
James Mitchell "Mitch" Leonard, 63, of Galax, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born in Galax on Aug. 6, 1957, to Floyd Edward and Phyllis Rebecca Galyean Leonard.
Survivors include his wife, Shelby Jones Leonard of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Timmy Leath of Hillsville; sons and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Angie Leonard and Paden Leonard; brother and sister-in-law, Dixie and Mimi Leonard, all of Galax; seven grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Leonard Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Houston officiating.
Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required at the visitation and graveside service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Leonard Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Leonard Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
