James N. Johnson



July 5, 1952-June 5, 2019



James N. ("JJ") Johnson died on June 5, 2019, in Wytheville, Va.

A resident of Troutdale, Va., for more than 40 years, JJ succumbed to an apparent heart attack in his sleep.

JJ graduated from North Hunterdon Regional High School ('70), Annandale, N.J., where he was voted "Best Looking" in his senior yearbook. After high school he worked in building and construction.

He worked for Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. He was proud of his time there.

His enthusiasm for sports included a love of basketball. Oak Hill produced many NBA players including Kevin Durand and Carmelo Anthony.

JJ was a fervent Yankees and Giants fan.

JJ considered it his civic duty to watch C-Span. He would often call up political talk shows so that he could express his well-thought-out opinions about justice and civil rights.

He loved to sing and play guitar. Neil Young and The Boss were two of his favorites.

JJ was known as a wise and gentle confidant for those who sought his counsel.

JJ was predeceased by his father, Peter T. Johnson Sr.; his mother, Peggy Langston Johnson Tinnes; step-father, Frederick E. Tinnes; sister-in-law; Laurie Graham Johnson; and nephew, Joshua Peter Alpaugh.

Survivors include two brothers, Peter T. Johnson Jr. (Joanne) and Kenneth A. Johnson (Victoria); three sisters, Karen Johnson Harrington, Michele Johnson Stem, Sue Johnson Tareila (Marc); nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

Thank you, Cathy Lovelace, for your love and care of JJ.

A memorial is planned for Sept. 21, 2019, with a gathering at 1 p.m. at the Firehouse, 291 Ripshin Road, Troutdale, Va.

JJ knew about the ravages of mental illness.

