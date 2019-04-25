James Randall Bond, 78, of Galax, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born on April 8, 1941, in Carroll County, to Clifford and Ethel Hill Bond.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Kathy and T.J. Padgett of Raleigh, N.C., and Tina Bond of Vancouver, Wash.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carroll Eugene and Mary Bond of Mount Airy, N.C., and Don and Anna Bond of Vinton; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
