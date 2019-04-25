Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on April 8, 1941, in Carroll County, to Clifford and Ethel Hill Bond.

Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Kathy and T.J. Padgett of Raleigh, N.C., and Tina Bond of Vancouver, Wash.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carroll Eugene and Mary Bond of Mount Airy, N.C., and Don and Anna Bond of Vinton; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at www.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

