James Tolley Baxley, 51, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 51 at his home in Murrells Inlet, S.C.

James (Jimmy) will be deeply missed by his father and mother, James and Barbara Baxley; and his sister, Robyn Baxley, who live in Galax, Va.

James was a graduate of Carroll County High School in Virginia and a graduate of Old Dominion University. He completed his graduate work at Radford University, and his post-graduate work at Winthrop University.

He touched the lives of many children as a devoted educator and worked at Alleghany County Schools and Grayson County Schools in Virginia, Guilford County Schools in North Carolina, and Beaufort County Schools in South Carolina. He taught in three states during his career and also taught elementary school, middle school and high school. He began teaching at Glade Creek Elementary in Alleghany and, most recently, had worked with Special Needs children at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet, S.C.

He spent many years coaching youth sports, and helped coach the Eagles Football Team at Central High School in Pageland S.C. to the undefeated State Championship in 2010.

He was an avid fisherman, and worked as an Orvis-endorsed Fly Fishing Guide in College.

He loved golf, and enjoyed the many courses available to him in the Myrtle Beach area.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no service will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in James' name to your local Student Athletic Association or Booster Club.

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, S.C., is assisting the family.

