1/1
James Tolley Baxley
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Tolley Baxley, 51, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 51 at his home in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
James (Jimmy) will be deeply missed by his father and mother, James and Barbara Baxley; and his sister, Robyn Baxley, who live in Galax, Va.
James was a graduate of Carroll County High School in Virginia and a graduate of Old Dominion University. He completed his graduate work at Radford University, and his post-graduate work at Winthrop University.
He touched the lives of many children as a devoted educator and worked at Alleghany County Schools and Grayson County Schools in Virginia, Guilford County Schools in North Carolina, and Beaufort County Schools in South Carolina. He taught in three states during his career and also taught elementary school, middle school and high school. He began teaching at Glade Creek Elementary in Alleghany and, most recently, had worked with Special Needs children at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
He spent many years coaching youth sports, and helped coach the Eagles Football Team at Central High School in Pageland S.C. to the undefeated State Championship in 2010.
He was an avid fisherman, and worked as an Orvis-endorsed Fly Fishing Guide in College.
He loved golf, and enjoyed the many courses available to him in the Myrtle Beach area.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no service will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in James' name to your local Student Athletic Association or Booster Club.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, S.C., is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
So very sorry to hear of the loss of your Son ! My thoughts & prayers are with the family during this difficult time!
Judy H Dye
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved