James Washington Gillespie Jr. of Galax, died Saturday Feb. 1, 2020, at his home.
James was born in Faquier County on April 26, 1964, to James Washington Gillespie Sr. and the late Mary McFarland Gillespie.
Survivors include his father, James Washington Gillespie Sr. of Galax; many friends; brothers, Stewart Gillespie of Galax and William Gillespie of Lovingston; two nephews; two great-nieces; and a great-nephew Brayden Gillespie.
There will be no service at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020