Jamie David Keller, 38, of Galax, died Wednesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., on July 22, 1980, to James H. and Toni Anette Love Keller.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal, grandmother Mabel Keller.
Survivors include his mother, Toni Keller of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sisters, Tonja Keller of Roanoke, Miranda Keller of Winston-Salem, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Roman and Takoyia Keller of Roanoke; life time partner, Brian Cummins of Galax; maternal grandparents, Richard and Carolyn Love of Winston, Salem, N.C.; three maternal aunts; two paternal aunts; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Dayle McKinney officiating.
