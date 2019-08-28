Janet Kay Reeves, 54, of Galax, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born in Galax on Dec. 24, 1964, to the late Ellis A. and Earline Rudy Reeves.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Linda Sue and Dennis Michaelis of Fries; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Sally Reeves of Mount Airy, N.C.; and two nephews Brandon Reeves and Colt Reeves.
A graveside service and burial was held Aug. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery at Poplar Camp section of Max Meadows with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019