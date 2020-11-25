Janet Marie Crouse Grasser, 63, of Galax, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1957 in Havre de Grace, Md. She is preceded in death by her father, William Roby Crouse.
Survivors include her mother, Dorothy Mae Crouse of Galax; brother, William Eugene Crouse and wife, Brenda Lee of Galax; and sister, Dora Jean Hawkins of Port Deposit, Md.
Services may be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
