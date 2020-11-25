1/
Janet Marie Crouse Grasser
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie Crouse Grasser, 63, of Galax, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1957 in Havre de Grace, Md. She is preceded in death by her father, William Roby Crouse.
Survivors include her mother, Dorothy Mae Crouse of Galax; brother, William Eugene Crouse and wife, Brenda Lee of Galax; and sister, Dora Jean Hawkins of Port Deposit, Md.
Services may be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved