Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Janet's life story with friends and family

Share Janet's life story with friends and family



She was born in Carroll County to the late Kedric "Ked" and Carrie Elizabeth Leonard Warf.

Survivors include her partner of 19 years, Olan Wayne Viars; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Kenny Tabor and Missy and Frank Bibb; sisters, Melba Lee Hawks and husband, Bobby, Linda Faye Nixon, Edith Ann Warf, and Joyce Hilda Poole; brother, Clyde Ervin Warf and wife, Freida; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial following will be held today, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Leonard Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Dean officiating.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Janet Sue Hawks, 70, of Austinville, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Galax Nursing and Rehab Center.She was born in Carroll County to the late Kedric "Ked" and Carrie Elizabeth Leonard Warf.Survivors include her partner of 19 years, Olan Wayne Viars; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Kenny Tabor and Missy and Frank Bibb; sisters, Melba Lee Hawks and husband, Bobby, Linda Faye Nixon, Edith Ann Warf, and Joyce Hilda Poole; brother, Clyde Ervin Warf and wife, Freida; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service with burial following will be held today, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Leonard Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Dean officiating.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store