Janet Sue Hawks
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Sue Hawks, 70, of Austinville, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Galax Nursing and Rehab Center. 
She was born in Carroll County to the late Kedric "Ked" and Carrie Elizabeth Leonard Warf. 
Survivors include her partner of 19 years, Olan Wayne Viars; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Kenny Tabor and Missy and Frank Bibb; sisters, Melba Lee Hawks and husband, Bobby, Linda Faye Nixon, Edith Ann Warf, and Joyce Hilda Poole; brother, Clyde Ervin Warf and wife, Freida; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with burial following will be held today, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Leonard Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Dean officiating. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Leonard Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved