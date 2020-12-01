1/
Janice Ann Roberts Branscome
1952 - 2020
Janice Ann Roberts Branscome, 68, of King, N.C., died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born in Hillsville on Aug. 1, 1952, to Homer Lee and Etta Lutisha Patton Roberts.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Branscome of King, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Paul Johnson of King, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Nathaniel and Meredith Branscome of Winston-Salem, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Dewayne and Jennie Roberts of Ennice, N.C.; and six grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Leonard Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Kendall officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
