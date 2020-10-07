Janie Mae Neugent Lowe, 67, of Fancy Gap, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County on Feb. 8, 1953, to Elbert G. and Vergie Mae Brown Neugent.
Survivors include her husband, Virgil Eugene Lowe of Fancy Gap; son and friend, Darius Lee Rector and Sarah Davis of Galax; a granddaughter; a great-grandson; sisters and brother-in-law, Nancy Neugent of Elk Creek and Blanche and Carlos Settle; brothers, Roger Neugent of Statesville, N.C., Jessie Neugent of Wytheville and David and Dana Halsey of Elk Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Fairview Church with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
