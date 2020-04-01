Jarrell W. Williams, 89, of Galax, Va., and formerly from Cottageville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va.
At his request, a private family memorial service will be held on the family farm in Clay, W.Va.
Jarrell (Jay) Williams was born Jan. 6, 1931 in Clay, W.Va., to Ray and Lue Williams.
Jay was a beloved husband and father, as well as grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley P. Williams; son, David and wife Dena; daughter, Jane Winters and husband Roger of Wirtz, Va.; step-son, Robert Garnes of Flatwoods, W.Va.; and step-daughters, Lois Daniels of Wellston, Ohio and Leigh Schwendeman of Pomeroy, Ohio; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jay was a veteran who served as a paratrooper in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan from 1952 thru 1954.
He was retired from Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation where he worked for 28 years at the Kaiser's Ravenswood Works as well as Kaiser plants in Ghana, Africa and Wales, UK.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Fancy Gap Friends, 580 Mountain View Drive, Fancy Gap, Va., 24328 to support the organization's transport program.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020