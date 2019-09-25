Jay Armil Botschen, Master Sergeant, USAF Retired, 90, of Fancy Gap, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center .
He was born in Davenport, Iowa to the late Arthur G. and Elizabeth Armil Botschen.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Hawks Botschen of the home; daughters, Sharon Botschen Smart (Ben) of Maryland and Laural Leigh Botschen of Virginia; son, Kim Quoc Lu (Betty) of Hawaii; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Fancy Gap United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kaye Seay officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville Grover King VFW Post 1115. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m.
