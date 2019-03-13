J.C. Halsey, 68, of Independence, of the Gold Hill Community, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 27, 1950, to the late John M. Halsey and Virginia Mildred Halsey in Ashe County, N.C.
Survivors include wife, Kitty Halsey of the home; daughters, Lisa Sizemore and husband, Jeff and Janet Mullis and husband, Robert, all of Sparta, N.C., and Jennifer Farmer and husband, John of Galax; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, James Halsey; sister-in-law, Betty Gilley and Brandon; brother-in-law, Mack Worley; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at High Country Services at 3 p.m. The Rev. Mark Jones and Terri Gregory will officiate. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Flowers or memorials may be made to the family.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019