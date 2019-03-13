Obituary



He was born Oct. 27, 1950, to the late John M. Halsey and Virginia Mildred Halsey in Ashe County, N.C.

Survivors include wife, Kitty Halsey of the home; daughters, Lisa Sizemore and husband, Jeff and Janet Mullis and husband, Robert, all of Sparta, N.C., and Jennifer Farmer and husband, John of Galax; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, James Halsey; sister-in-law, Betty Gilley and Brandon; brother-in-law, Mack Worley; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at High Country Services at 3 p.m. The Rev. Mark Jones and Terri Gregory will officiate. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Flowers or memorials may be made to the family.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

