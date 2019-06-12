Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Carroll County to the late Donald and Ada White Largen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin L. Crowder.

Survivors include her children, Rejeana Barrett and husband, David, Rhonda Gardner and husband, Faron, Marty Crowder and wife, Tammy and Robert Crowder; half-brother, Craig Largen; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with burial following was held May 18, 2019, a 3:30 p.m. at Felts Cemetery with Pastor David Bays officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dalton Hill Christian Church, P.O. Box 790, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

