Jean Crowder, 88, of Hillsville, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Carroll County to the late Donald and Ada White Largen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin L. Crowder.
Survivors include her children, Rejeana Barrett and husband, David, Rhonda Gardner and husband, Faron, Marty Crowder and wife, Tammy and Robert Crowder; half-brother, Craig Largen; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with burial following was held May 18, 2019, a 3:30 p.m. at Felts Cemetery with Pastor David Bays officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dalton Hill Christian Church, P.O. Box 790, Hillsville, Va. 24343.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019