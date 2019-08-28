Jean Elizabeth DeHaven, 86, of Hillsville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows Nursing and Rehab in Laurel Fork, Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Powell DeHaven; and her parents, Edward and Clara Virginia Eden Davis.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who's lives she touched.
Survivors include her sons, Mike and Sharon DeHaven of Hillsville and Mark DeHaven and Debra Nash of Hillsville; brothers, Bud Davis and Bill Davis; sister, Edna Mae Davis; grandchildren and spouse, Kevin and Donna DeHaven and Andy DeHaven; and great-grandchildren, Camden and Clara.
There will be no services at this time. Services will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019