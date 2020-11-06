Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Walker Worrell, 81, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Lewis Gale Montgomery Regional Hospital.He was born in Carroll County to the late Louis Paul and Lena McCraw Worrell.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Cox Worrell.Survivors include his children and spouses, Sharon W. and Steven Spriggs of Hillsville, Tina Terry of North Carolina, LaDonna and James Leonard of Fries and Tammy Rosenberry of Alaska; sister, Barbara Surratt of Galax; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.A funeral was held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Mills and Dr. Lawrence Childs officiating. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Hillsville Memorial Gardens. Military rites will be performed at the cemetery by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.