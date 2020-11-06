1/
Jean Walker Worrell
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Walker Worrell, 81, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Lewis Gale Montgomery Regional Hospital.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Louis Paul and Lena McCraw Worrell.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Cox Worrell.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Sharon W. and Steven Spriggs of Hillsville, Tina Terry of North Carolina, LaDonna and James Leonard of Fries and Tammy Rosenberry of Alaska; sister, Barbara Surratt of Galax; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral was held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Mills and Dr. Lawrence Childs officiating. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Hillsville Memorial Gardens. Military rites will be performed at the cemetery by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
NOV
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved