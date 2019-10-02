Jeffrey “Bondoe” Burke Lineberry

Jeffrey "Bondoe" Burke Lineberry, 57, of Woodlawn, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home. 
Lineberry was born in Galax, Va., and was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Lineberry.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Lineberry of the home; mother and step-father, Barbara and Rhudy Lineberry of Woodlawn; five brothers, Robert Lineberry, Steve Lineberry, Ronnie Lineberry and Donnie Lineberry, all of Woodlawn and Vernon Lineberry and wife, Susan of Dugspur; three step-brothers; one step-sister; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ray Bolen officiating.  Burial will follow in the Harmon Lineberry and Robinson Cemetery.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. 
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
