She was born on March 7, 1939, to Ernest Grady and Annie Helen Bartlett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Harvey Patton.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mark Earp; son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Kelly Patton; sister and brother-in-law, Jewell and J.C. Blackburn, all of Galax; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held today, Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home with Marvin Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the McKenzie Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, Ill. 60601-7633.

