Jennie Jo Davis, 62, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hillsville Health and Rehab. 
Jennie is out of pain and present with the Lord.
Davis was born in West Virginia to the late Harry Lee Elliott and Ruth Alice Daugherty Elliott.
Survivors include her husband, James Davis of the home; sister, Marie Ann Smith; and special friends, Gary Horton and Wendell Horton. 
Burial was in the Mt. Plains Cemetery. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sky View Missionary Baptist Church Food Bank. 
