Jerry Blankenship, 70, of Galax, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Richlands on Jan. 21, 1949, to the late Vernon Edward and Gladyes Blankenship.
Survivors include a cousin and wife, Don and Susie Nipper of Dublin; and friends and caregivers at his home.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David White officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019