Obituary



He was born in Richlands on Jan. 21, 1949, to the late Vernon Edward and Gladyes Blankenship.

Survivors include a cousin and wife, Don and Susie Nipper of Dublin; and friends and caregivers at his home.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David White officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Jerry Blankenship, 70, of Galax, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home.He was born in Richlands on Jan. 21, 1949, to the late Vernon Edward and Gladyes Blankenship.Survivors include a cousin and wife, Don and Susie Nipper of Dublin; and friends and caregivers at his home.A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David White officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close