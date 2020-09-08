1/
Jerry Lee McGrady
1949 - 2020
Jerry Lee McGrady, 70, of Hillsville, Va., passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Va.
McGrady was born on Dec. 29, 1949, in Galax, Va., to Ross and Reba Delp McGrady.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry McGrady.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
McGrady is survived by a sister, Patricia Ray of Galax, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Jackie McGrady of Galax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Monta Vista Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Memories & Condolences

September 7, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss. Jerry was a kind person with a great smile. He will be missed by many people in this area. RIP Jerry..
Marilyn Hanks
Classmate
September 7, 2020
Dear Ronnie, Pat and family,
We were sorry to hear about Jerry. HIs life has not been easy. He was one of the best basketball players I ever had. I always enjoyed seeing him when I was in town. You are all in our prayers.
Harold Golding
Friend
