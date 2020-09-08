Jerry Lee McGrady, 70, of Hillsville, Va., passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Va.
McGrady was born on Dec. 29, 1949, in Galax, Va., to Ross and Reba Delp McGrady.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry McGrady.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
McGrady is survived by a sister, Patricia Ray of Galax, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Jackie McGrady of Galax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
