He was born in Galax, Va., to Beulah (Bunn) Harris and Raymond Bunn.

He graduated from Galax High School in 1965 where he played tennis and football, and became interested in English and history.

At VA Tech, he was a member of Phi Alpha Theta history honors fraternity and president of the History Club, and awarded a B.A. (1969) and M.A. (1970) in History. His area of expertise was American relations with Russia.

While at Tech, he began his life-long love of motorcycles.

Mike studied Russian at the Defense Language Institute at Monterey, Calif., and served in the United States Army Security Agency as a Russian linguist (1970-74).

He was a Sergeant and All-Mission Controller for Delta Squadron at the Wobeck Detachment Field Station in Augsburg, Germany.

Mike was an American History, Government and English Teacher and Social Studies Department Chairman at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, retiring in 2002 after a 28-year career.

He set up the Advance Placement program in History at Gar-Field for top performers in Prince William County schools, and received Teacher of the Year award.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Judy Ann (Osborne) Bunn; his son, Christopher Michael Bunn, and wife Gina Filiberto; his grand-dog, Nox; his mother, Beulah Harris; sister, Karen Seaton; and brother Mark Bunn.

A private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

