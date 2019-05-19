Jerry Royce Stoneman, 67, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home.
Jerry was born on July 23, 1951, in Galax, Va., to Kenley Grady and Hattie Brannock Stoneman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James (Sam) Stoneman and K.G. Stoneman.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Dickens Stoneman of Galax, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Deirdre and Patrick Young of Hillsville, Va.; son and special friend, John Nelson and Jill Combs of Galax, Va.; two grandchildren, Kaci Young and Kayla Young; two sisters, Paula Burcham and Peggy Burcham, both of Galax, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and beloved pets, Bandit, Molly and Mikey.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Snow Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Ernie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Snow Hill Baptist Church. A guestbook is available on line at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 3 to May 5, 2019