Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Jerry's life story with friends and family

Share Jerry's life story with friends and family



Jerry was born in Grayson County on May 28, 1956, to James Leroy (Roy) and Ruby Estel Frazier McKenzie.

Survivors include two sisters, Agnes McKenzie and Virginia (Jennie) McKenzie; brother and sister-in-law, Garnett and Hazel McKenzie; sister-in-law, Katheryn Byrd McKenzie, all of Galax; several nieces and spouses; a nephew and spouse; 13 thirteen great-nieces and great-nephews; 15 great-great nieces and great-great-nephews; brother, John Senitch; and other family; and a host of cousins and friends.

A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the McKenzie Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Morris and Pastor John Senitch officiating.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Jerry Thomas McKenzie, 64, of Galax, died Tuesday in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.Jerry was born in Grayson County on May 28, 1956, to James Leroy (Roy) and Ruby Estel Frazier McKenzie.Survivors include two sisters, Agnes McKenzie and Virginia (Jennie) McKenzie; brother and sister-in-law, Garnett and Hazel McKenzie; sister-in-law, Katheryn Byrd McKenzie, all of Galax; several nieces and spouses; a nephew and spouse; 13 thirteen great-nieces and great-nephews; 15 great-great nieces and great-great-nephews; brother, John Senitch; and other family; and a host of cousins and friends.A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the McKenzie Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Morris and Pastor John Senitch officiating.There will be no visitation at the funeral home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store