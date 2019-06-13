Jesse Ballard McBride, 94, of Galax, died Saturday June 8, 2019, at the Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Independence.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1925, in Carroll County, to the late Joshua and Elizabeth McBride.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary R. McBride.
Survivors include his daughter and her fiancé, Sandy M. Yates and Danny Beamer of Galax; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friend Wilma Rakes.
A funeral was held June 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gloria Lancaster Rudy officiating. Burial followed at Monta Vista Cemetery with full military rights performed by the Hillsville VFW Post 1115.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019