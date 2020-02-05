Jesse Lee Blankenship, 30, of Galax, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the Pulaski Hospital.
He was born in Richlands on July 18, 1989, to Jesse Lee Blankenship Sr. and Barbara Hicks Blankenship.
Survivors include his parents of Galax; his wife, Diana Blankenship of Mount Airy, N.C.; daughter, Mayai Blankenship; son, Jayden Blankenship; friend and children, Lauren Nunley, Aaliyan Blankenship and Tyi Blankenship, all of Pulaski; sister, Kimberly Blankenship of Galax; brother, Michael Joe Blankenship of Galax; grandparents, Russell and Betty Blankenship of Woodlawn; two nieces and two nephews; and secondary parents, Garland and Brenda Empkie Johnson of Galax.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the Cranberry Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Charlie Johnson and Pastor Carolyn Fitzgerald officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020