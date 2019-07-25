Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in McDowell County, W.Va., on May 5, 1928, to Lloyd Henry and Della Johnson Love.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Smith.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Pat and Roger Madison of Woodlawn, Carol and Bill Slone of Galax and Sue and Joe Sardler of Mount Airy, N.C.; sons, Dwayne Smith of Warrenton and Windell Smith of Galax; three granddaughters; two grandsons; two great-grandsons; one great-great-granddaughter; and one great-great-grandson; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Larry Vaughn of Kingsport, Tenn.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Faye Love, Charlie and Marie Love, all of Kingsport, Tenn., Lloyd and Christine Love of Duffield and Dewey and Annette Love of Blountville, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Great Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Camet Spivey officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Great Hope Baptist Church. Burial will be Saturday in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Bluefield.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations be made to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, Ill. 60601-7633.

