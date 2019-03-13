Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewel Dorothy “Dott” Calloway Hawks Jordan. View Sign



She was born in Surry County on Nov. 7, 1930, to the late Roby Elmer and Grace Frances Holder Calloway.

Jordan had a passion for working with children and retired as a teacher from the Carroll County School System after 30 plus years of service.

She was a faithful member of Lambsburg Christian Church and was a loving wife, mother, Nannie and friend. Jordan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ernest Ray Jordan; sons and daughters-in-law, Bernie Hawks, David and Linda "Mouchie" Hawks and Edward and Denise Jordan; grandchildren and spouses, Neal and Jennifer Hawks, Phil and Crystal Hawks, Brian and Tonya Hawks and Brittany and Jonathan Turney; 10 great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Sheila Faye Calloway.

In addition to her parents, Jordan was preceded in death by her first husband, Dixie "D.B." Hawks Jr.; her brother and sister-in-law, Mawyer and Doris Cain Calloway; and a nephew, Donnie Calloway.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Lambsburg Christian Church with the Rev. Ronald Schwarz, the Rev. Phil Hawks and the Rev. Neal Hawks officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lambsburg Christian Church, Lambsburg, Va. 24351 or the Lambsburg Community Center, Lambsburg, Va. 24351.

206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288

Mt. Airy , NC 27030

336-786-2165

