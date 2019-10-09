Jezebel (Better Known as Belle) Etta Webb Beck, 94, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Waddell Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Nov. 27, 1924, in Carroll County, to the late Jessee and Emma Adeline Largen Webb.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Harrison Beck.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Carol B. Webb and the Rev. Dale R. of Galax, Mary B. Carter and the late Rev. Gregory D. Carter of Rocky Mount, N.C., and Donna B. Parks and the Rev. Randy B. of Christiansburg; one grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Oct. 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Cliffview Church of God with the Rev. Randy Parks, Pastor D. G. Fox and Pastor Ray Dawson officiating. Burial will be held Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Skyline Memory Gardens, Mount Airy, N.C.
Vaughan-Guynn is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019