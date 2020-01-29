Jimmie Dolinger (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Doreen, our thoughts and condolences are with you. Jimmie..."
    - Cheri Proffitt Rayle
  • "The suffering is now over and he is now in the presence of..."
    - Jimmy and Linda Litz
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Judy Anders
  • "Dear Ms. Doreen and Misty, So sorry for your loss. I..."
    - David Walker
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for your family. Love..."
    - Annette Pearce
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jimmie Dolinger, 77, of Galax, Va., passed away Saturday at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
Jimmie was born in Grayson County, Va., on April 19, 1942, to Bryan and Virginia Carr Dolinger.
Survivors include his wife, Doreen Russell Dolinger of Galax, Va.; special daughter, Cindy Bailey of Galax, Va.; sisters and brother-in-law, Carol Dickerson, Nancy McKenzie and Janet and Bill Nuckolls, all of Galax, Va., and Judy Fuller of Asheville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Valerie Russell of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother-in-law, Randy Russell of Ocean, N.C.; nieces and spouse, Caroline and Scott Hurst and Shea Russell; nephews, Big Al Dickerson, Bill Dickerson, Stephen Stoneman and Chris Fuller; four great-nieces; special caregiver, Misty Cecil.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Newman officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until time for the service at the Bible Baptist Church.
The family request no flowers and respectfully requests donations be made to either the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, N.C., 27017 or to the Hope House, 408 West Center Street, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.