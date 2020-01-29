Jimmie Dolinger, 77, of Galax, Va., passed away Saturday at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
Jimmie was born in Grayson County, Va., on April 19, 1942, to Bryan and Virginia Carr Dolinger.
Survivors include his wife, Doreen Russell Dolinger of Galax, Va.; special daughter, Cindy Bailey of Galax, Va.; sisters and brother-in-law, Carol Dickerson, Nancy McKenzie and Janet and Bill Nuckolls, all of Galax, Va., and Judy Fuller of Asheville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Valerie Russell of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother-in-law, Randy Russell of Ocean, N.C.; nieces and spouse, Caroline and Scott Hurst and Shea Russell; nephews, Big Al Dickerson, Bill Dickerson, Stephen Stoneman and Chris Fuller; four great-nieces; special caregiver, Misty Cecil.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Newman officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until time for the service at the Bible Baptist Church.
The family request no flowers and respectfully requests donations be made to either the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, N.C., 27017 or to the Hope House, 408 West Center Street, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020